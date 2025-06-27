Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are reportedly headed down a long-term contract extension. Entering a critical offseason for the Eastern Conference champions, the Pacers are expected to re-sign Turner in free agency. They’ll waste no time bringing back their 10-year starting center. After coming within one win of an NBA championship, Indiana will attempt to keep its core intact as Tyrese Haliburton rehabs from his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7.

“The Indiana Pacers and starting center Myles Turner are expected to get a deal done early when the free agency period starts,” Siegel added. “Turner and the Pacers hold mutual interest on a new, long-term contract.”

Tuner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks for Indiana last season.

Rick Carlisle breaks silence on Myles Turner, Pacers free agency

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed Myles Turner’s potential contract extension ahead of June 30 — when the NBA’s free agency officially begins. Without getting into the specifics, Carlisle said re-signing Turner to a new deal remains a priority ahead of the offseason.

Carlisle commented on Turner’s potential new deal, per 107.5 The Fan’s morning show.

“#Pacers HC Rick Carlisle said on @MorningShow1075 that re-signing C Myles Turner this offseason remains a priority,” The Athletic’s James Boyd said in a post. “Of course, Carlisle noted that he wouldn’t get into contract numbers or anything like that, but expressed complete faith in the front office.”

Coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, Turner will be entering his eleventh season with the Pacers.