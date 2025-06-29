The Indiana Pacers have opted to retain center Tony Bradley for the 2025-26 season by exercising his $2.94 million team option, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The move underscores the team's effort to strengthen its frontcourt depth as they face an offseason full of potential roster shifts.

Bradley joined the Pacers in March 2025 following two 10-day contracts, eventually signing a rest-of-season deal worth over $300,000. Though the option for 2025-26 is non-guaranteed, meaning Indiana retains the flexibility to waive or trade him without financial penalty, the decision indicates the team sees value in his presence, particularly after his playoff performance.

Bradley appeared in 14 regular-season games for Indiana, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in just 8.1 minutes per game. While those numbers don’t leap off the stat sheet, his postseason contributions provided meaningful depth. In 11 playoff appearances, including action in the final three games of the NBA Finals, the 27-year-old averaged 1.5 points and 1.9 rebounds over 7.1 minutes per contest. His role was especially significant in matchups against physically dominant centers such as Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson.

The 6-foot-10 center, a 2017 first-round pick from North Carolina, has previously played for the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Chicago Bulls before being waived by Chicago in February 2023. He spent the following seasons in the G League before his return to the NBA with the Pacers.

Bradley's future with the team remains fluid, as Indiana is still evaluating its depth chart at center. Starter Myles Turner is a free agent, and re-signing him has been labeled the franchise’s “No. 1 offseason priority,” according to head coach Rick Carlisle. In addition, backup centers Isaiah Jackson and Thomas Bryant are both set to enter free agency, further showing the importance of securing options like Bradley.

As part of a broader roster development strategy, the Pacers also made qualifying offers to Isaiah Jackson ($6.4 million), Quenton Jackson, and Enrique Freeman, making all three restricted free agents. Jackson's offer is particularly notable given that he's recovering from an Achilles injury.

With the NBA free agency period beginning on Monday, the Pacers' decision to retain Tony Bradley underscores their intent to maintain roster flexibility while preparing for potential trade scenarios or salary cap adjustments.