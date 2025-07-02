The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to Deandre Ayton after news broke that the Portland Trail Blazers were buying him out. ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin reported the Lakers as a “reluctant favorite” for Ayton on Tuesday, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line later said the “safest forecast” is the big man teaming up with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, Fischer notes that the Indiana Pacers loom as a suitor after losing Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Los Angeles has been scouring the market for multiple center upgrades. Brook Lopez was once thought to be the top target, but he wound up going to the rival Los Angeles Clippers after Ayton became available. The immediate assumption was Ayton would be ticketed to the Lakers once he officially clears waives on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in 2018, comes with some baggage after his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers was reportedly marred with tardiness and a bad attitude. While supremely talented, he hasn't lived up to that No. 1 pick status, especially considering Doncic went third in that same draft.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and Irwin also reported trade interest in New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi and Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards as Los Angeles continues to explore its options. And even if the Lakers do sign Ayton, that doesn't mean they won't make another move for a center.

Will Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton again?

The Lakers were thought to be facing the stiffest competition for Deandre Ayton from the Bucks, but then they went and stole Myles Turner from the Pacers. Does that open the door for Ayton to head to Indiana? Remember, the Pacers signed Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet in 2022 as a Phoenix Suns restricted free agent.

Fischer says Indiana has “registered interest,” but it's unclear just how serious the team is about pursuing. With Turner gone, the Pacers don't have an obvious starting center in place for a 2025-26 season that won't feature Tyrese Haliburton. Tony Bradley is the only true center under contract, while Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker are also in place in the frontcourt. Thomas Bryant and Isaiah Jackson, who tore his Achilles this season, are free agents.

Stay tuned as the Deandre Ayton saga trudges on.