The Pacers continue to take it easy with Tyrese Haliburton as the All-Star continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will be hosting the Houston Rockets in a battle between two upstart teams with young cores. However, for the Pacers, there is a possibility that Tyrese Haliburton could miss the proceedings as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for 10 of the Pacers' past 10 games. Thus, fans will be asking, “Is Tyrese Haliburton playing vs. the Rockets?”

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Rockets

Tyrese Haliburton has suited up in the Pacers' past four games, although it's evident that he's still reeling from the effects of the hamstring injury he sustained back on January 8 against the Boston Celtics. This is why he remains on the injury report, as the Pacers have listed him as questionable to play due to left hamstring strain injury management, according to the latest injury report Indiana submitted to the NBA.

It has been an uphill battle for Haliburton as of late; he continues to have a minutes restriction around the 20 to 22-minute mark, and the Pacers have played uneven basketball as a result. Over the past four games, the Pacers have gone 1-3, with their lone win during that stretch coming against the putrid Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton hasn't played over 22 minutes during that span, averaging 14.8 points and 5 assists.

Hamstring strains are very tricky to navigate, and for the Pacers, they certainly have learned their lesson when it comes to handling Tyrese Haliburton's bout with injury. Haliburton rushed himself to return on January 19, and now, the Pacers are being very cautious with giving him his usual workload.

Given that Haliburton has been healthy enough over the past four games, and that the Pacers aren't coming off a back-to-back, there's no reason to expect the first-time All-Star starter to miss what could be an exciting matchup against the Rockets, who will be without Fred VanVleet due to a left adductor strain.

If Tyrese Haliburton is unable to suit up, expect the Pacers to rely on the ever-reliable hand of TJ McConnell, as well as the steady point guard play of Andrew Nembhard. Pascal Siakam should also assume more playmaking responsibilities if Haliburton is unable to go.