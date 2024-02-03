Better safe than sorry...

Tyrese Haliburton's back, baby! After being out for the last few weeks due to an injury, the Indiana Pacers star is now back to playing. However, due to the nature of his injury, the coaching staff is being cautious about his workload. After all, overworking a previously injured player is a sure-fire way of getting said player injured again.

With that in mind, how are the Pacers going to deal with Tyrese Haliburton? Haliburton is playing at an All-NBA level this season, but he might not be able to qualify due to the new NBA rules with these awards. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle shared some insight on the minutes plan for Haliburton after their loss to the Sacramento Kings, per Tony East.

“(Pacers coach) Carlisle on Haliburton's new minutes distribution/coming off the bench: “This is something we talked about last night with him. He was in favor of having the ability to finish the game… Tonight was a shift. Not an easy thing to do, obviously. The hope is that as we move alogn here that the minutes levels increase and that all this can fade away. But player health has got to be at the top of the list of priorities.”

The Pacers have been struggling to find consistency after their runner-up finish in the In-Season Tournament. Haliburton's injury certainly hasn't helped matters: the star point guard is the lynchpin to the team's success. Having the star return now is great, but it could have serious consequences if they do not manage his minutes well.

Haliburton came off the bench in his first game back for the Pacers. However, when the games was on the line, Haliburton closed out the contest. Expect this to be the set-up Indiana will run with for quite some time until Haliburton is fully at 100%