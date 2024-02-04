Tyrese Haliburton is coping with a frustrating return from his hamstring injury.

The Indiana Pacers are on a three-game losing streak following Friday night's defeat against the Sacramento Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is trying to establish a connection with Pascal Siakam; however, his ramp-up from injury is making things hard. He aired his frustration after the team's loss.

Tyrese Haliburton is desperate to get 100% back from injury for the Pacers

Haliburton is building back up from a hamstring injury that held him out of several games for Indiana. Thus, the star guard has been on a minutes restriction. His slow return from injury is untimely, given the Pacers' cold stretch. Haliburton is losing patience but knows he must stick to the process.

“I know people are frustrated, but trust me, nobody is more frustrated than I am,” Haliburton told Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. “Just trying to do what I can do get back. This sh*t just sucks.”

The All-Star guard is desperate to return to his normal playing time. Yet, he understands he must be strategic about his activity to prevent further future problems. Indiana will be ecstatic to have him back on the floor full-time.

Haliburton averages 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a league-leading 12.0 assists per game. He aims to form a dynamic duo with new teammate Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers need Siakam's production now more than ever given their slump and Haliburton's injury management. He scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished two assists in Friday's loss against the Kings.

Indiana should see increased success as Haliburton continues to ramp up his activity. Soon enough, the Pacers will resume their climb toward the top of the Eastern Conference.