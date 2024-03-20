Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers have their work cut out for them in the coming games. After a narrow loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyrese Haliburton made a declaration about not liking the slump that his team is in. Obviously, this can affect a team and a player's mental fortitude. With the help of Pascal Siakam, they can surely start a run to get enough momentum entering the postseason but he has concerns that span larger than the four corners of a basketball court.
Sports betting has been one of the ways most individuals enjoy the league now. With its growing accessibility across all states and the world, a lot of people have gotten into locking in parlays and other sorts of bets. However, this does not sit right with Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers star got real on the negative ramifications of the trend to his and other players' treatment, via James Boyd of The Athletic.
“Obviously, what happens on the court is what happens on the court. But just in life in general, I think it's important for us as basketball players, as men, to get those things out because not everybody cares how we feel. That's just the point-blank period. To half the world, I'm just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever. I'm just a prop. You know what I mean? That's what my social media mostly consists of,” he said.
The Pacers have a lot to do if they wish to get out of their slump. Hopefully, fans can recognize Haliburton's efforts then and treat him more than just a prop.
Pacers face a slump
Rick Carlisle has a must-win game slated next in their schedule. They will need a big victory over the Detroit Pistons to get some confidence before they battle it out with a streaky Golden State Warriors squad. The Pacers have just come off a devastating loss against the Cavaliers. Pascal Siakam, Haliburton, and the rest of the squad did not have the ability to shoot from downtown. This next game gives them the opportunity to get their groove back and notch another entry in the win column. These last few games will determine if they are able to peak at the right time before the postseason.