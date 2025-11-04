Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner was serenaded by boos in his first return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, as they faced off against his former team, the Indiana Pacers.

Like their past battles, the game went down to the wire. The Bucks escaped with the win, 117-115, after Giannis Antetokounmpo sank the walk-off game-winner.

Turner had nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in 32 minutes. He only scored once in the second half, but it was a pivotal bucket, giving the Bucks a two-point lead, 111-109, with only 2:22 left in the fourth quarter.

After the game, the 29-year-old center opened up about the rough reception of the fans in Indiana.

“It was disheartening, man. Frustrating. You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears, you take pay cuts, you survive trade rumors, you try to do everything the right way, sometimes, a lot of stuff shakes out, you know, it's cool. I'll take it on the chin,” said Turner in a video posted by WISH-TV News.

“I think a lot of people will say I said things. I think a lot of people want to formulate their own narratives, spin them to whatever they want them to be. It is what it is, man. You move on.”

Turner was drafted by the Pacers as the 11th overall pick in 2015. He swiftly became the team's main big man, twice leading the NBA in blocks. He helped Indiana to deep runs in recent years, including reaching the NBA Finals last season.

He said he wanted to stay with the Pacers, who are currently hobbled by injuries, during his free agency. But when he felt he wasn't valued by the team enough, he decided to leave and signed with the Bucks on a four-year deal worth $107 million.