Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's former coach Steve Prohm says the fourth-year pro could be a future Hall of Famer

The Indiana Pacers have an emerging star in point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The fourth year pro has been on the rise since earning his first All-Star nod during the 2022-2023 season.

His former coach at Iowa State, Steve Prohm, has taken notice of just how quickly Haliburton has risen up the ranks. Though Prohm worked with Haliburton up close and knew his talent early on, it's still been a pleasant surprise to see Haliburton's game grow so fast.

“I think he plays at such a great pace,” Prohm said of Haliburton. “When you evaluate point guards, watching how they play — can they play at different speeds? Can they change, play at different paces? He has such a great spirit that he plays with. He's become an All-Star, hopefully an Olympian this summer. He may have a realistic chance to be a Hall of Famer one day, if he can stay on this track. I knew he'd be a good player, I just didn't know obviously at that level it would happen this fast. It's a credit to his character, his work ethic. He's just got such high basketball skill and IQ. I think that's why he succeeded quickly at the college level and you see him doing it again now at the pro level. I think Indiana's been a really good fit for him,” via SiriusXM NBA Radio on X.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a superstar for the Indiana Pacers. His former coach and current Murray State bench leader @CoachProhm tells @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 Haliburton could be an all-time great. pic.twitter.com/GVzNBPmNLo — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 11, 2023

The former 12th overall draft pick spent his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings before he was traded to the Pacers in 2022. Tyrese Haliburton played on the FIBA World Cup team and will shoot for the Olympics next year. He has averaged 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game in the 2023-2024 season so far.