Tyrese Haliburton couldn't help but call out Pacers teammate Myles Turner following their NBA In-Season Tournament win against the Bucks.

The Indiana Pacers were all smiles following their 128-119 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. They will await the winner of the other tournament semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Led by MVP candidate Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers have been putting the league on notice during the tournament. Following the game, Pacers center Myles Turner was explaining to reporters why the team has been so successful, prompting a hilarious rebuttal from Haliburton.

Myles Turner: “I don't think we have a lot of Hollywood guys on this team. We got a lot of guys that will come in, put their heads down, and work.” Tyrese Haliburton: “We ain't got a lot of Hollywood guys, but my guy's got a suit on.” 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/mtC9KyWmkH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2023

During the Pacers postgame press conference after their NBA In-Season Tournament win, Myles Turner was explaining how this team has no ‘Hollywood' personalities which prompted Tyrese Haliburton to make a hilarious quip about Turner's choice of postgame outfit. All jokes aside though, the Pacers have indeed been a team of hard-working, no-nonsense players powering them to a perfect 6-0 in tournament play.

Tuner in particular has been a big part of the Pacers success. He had seen his name in trade rumors seemingly every season and offseason in recent history but he finally put those talks to rest with a contract extension he signed last year. Turner has started in all 19 games this season and has been playing a little over 27 minutes per game. He's been averaging 16.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free throw line. The goal for the Pacers now is to carry this momentum over to the rest of the regular season.