The former NBA player is eating a little crow after Haliburton's explosion.

Last season, Wally Szczerbiak called Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton a “wannabe All-Star.” But now, after Haliburton's electric play, Szczerbiak admits that he was wrong.

Szczerbiak, a former All-Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves who now works for the New York Knicks as an MSG Network analyst, said on Saturday's Knicks vs. Pacers broadcast that he was wrong.

“Wasn’t my finest hour … I was dead wrong,” Szczerbiak said.

On Saturday, Haliburton became the third player in NBA history to have 20 or more points and 20-plus assists in back-to-back games. The other two to accomplish that feat were Magic Johnson in 1984 and John Stockton in 1990.

The Knicks had no answer for Haliburton just like Chicago Bulls had no solution for the guard last Thursday when the Pacers won in Chicago, 120-104. In that game, Haliburton scored 21 points and dished out 20 assists in 37 minutes of action. Haliburton went back to work and torched the Knicks for 22 points and 23 assists in 36 minutes on Saturday night and even stared Szczerbiak down at one point:

To his credit, this isn't the first time that Szczerbiak has owned up to his mistake. Last season, shortly after making the comments, the commentator apologized during a Knicks pregame show.

“I want to apologize personally to Tyrese Haliburton,” Szczerbiak said last year. “He's a wonderful young player, he's definitely in the All-Star conversation along with guys like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.”

Behind Haliburton's MVP-caliber season, the Pacers have become one of the most potent offenses in the NBA. They entered the Knicks matchup ranked third in the league in adjusted offensive rating (120.0) and No. 1 in scoring offense (125.6 points per game).