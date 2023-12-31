Who can stop Tyrese Haliburton?

How about Tyrese Haliburton? The Indiana Pacers star point guard continues to cement his status as one of the best players in the NBA today with yet another exceptional performance on Saturday against the New York Knicks at home. What he did to lead Indiana to a 140-126 victory over a conference rival was beyond great; it was historic.

With his absolutely terrific playmaking against the Knicks, Haliburton just became the third player in the history of the league to pull off a 20-20 feat on top of other single-game achievements, as noted by the NBA's official X account. He joined John Stockton and Magic Johnson as the only players with back-to-back 20-point, 20-assist games.

HISTORIC NIGHT FOR TYRESE HALIBURTON 😱 📊 22 PTS, 23 AST (career-high)

👀 Most 20 AST games in Pacers history

3⃣ Third player ever with back-to-back 20-PT, 20-AST games, joining John Stockton and Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/GxnbZdBKGx — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2023

The Knicks had no answer for Haliburton just as the Chicago Bulls had no solution for the guard last Thursday when the Pacers won in Windy City, 120-104. In that Bulls game, Haliburton scored 21 points and dished out a total of 20 assists in 37 minutes. After resting on Friday, Haliburton went back to work and torched the Knicks for 22 points and 23 assists in 36 minutes of action.

Haliburton is feeling it, and his being in the zone is nothing but great news for the Pacers, who are now starting to gain some steam after a poor stretch following their In-Season Tournament title game appearance. The Pacers extended their undefeated streak to three wins after humbling the Knicks and will look to take it further on Monday when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Behind Haliburton's MVP-esque season, the Pacers have become one of the most potent offenses in the NBA. They entered the Knicks matchup ranked third in the league in adjusted offensive rating (120.0) and No. 1 in scoring offense (125.6 points per game).