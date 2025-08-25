The Las Vegas Raiders have until Tuesday, 1 p.m. PT to complete their 2025 roster. Jakobi Meyers sounds like he wants to relinquish his spot on the final 53, however.

The 1,000-yard wide receiver requested a trade from the Raiders Monday afternoon. Meyers made the attempt to negotiate a new contract, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. But no terms got reached. Prompting Meyers to seek a new home.

The Raiders may have denied they'll deal him away. Pete Carroll still likely needs a trusted veteran to lead a new-look WR room featuring a pair of rookies. Although the Raiders have welcomed back Amari Cooper following the Meyers news.

Yet there are five suitors who can appeal to Meyers. Especially in diving into the state of these WR rooms. Here are the five teams worth monitoring and why.

Jakobi Meyers to Minnesota Vikings

This destination makes too much sense. Even with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as WR1 and WR2, respectively.

Yet the latter wideout will miss the first three games due to a suspension. Addison violated the NFL's substance abuse policy in August.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Minnesota is actively looking for another WR option. Meyers rises as the best available with a workable market.

The Vikings own a cache of picks for 2026. All thanks to past deals with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The additional fourth and fifth round picks obtained via the latter team involves Cam Robinson and how much he plays in the Twin Cities. Perhaps Raiders general manager John Spytek can look into one of those day three selections.

Raiders work deal with Steelers

Yes, Vegas may consider listening to an old rival. Especially one in desperate need of their own WR weaponry.

Obviously Aaron Rodgers arriving to Pittsburgh is one sales pitch here. But Rodgers doesn't have many proven weapons outside of DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson will need to step their game up with the Super Bowl champ on board.

But Rodgers can use another veteran to expand his arsenal. And increase the Steelers' Super Bowl hopes.

Spytek can maybe look into one of the three day two picks Pittsburgh holds. The Steelers gained a third rounder from the Dallas Cowboys via the George Pickens trade. Pittsburgh can send its other third round pick in exchange for Meyers.

Jets rise as possible Meyers destination

Rodgers' last team is undergoing a QB transition and regime change. Justin Fields still needs help in the air attack.

The incoming QB1 for New York gains 1,000-yard target Garrett Wilson. But Fields isn't offered much after Wilson.

Article Continues Below

New head coach Aaron Glenn is spoiled with draft trades from the previous regime. The Jets worked past deals with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to obtain three additional sixth rounders.

New York likely won't want to relinquish its first three selections in rounds one, two and four. But they can add the Raiders' 2026 third rounder with Meyers while handing Vegas one of its sixth rounders, then a 2027 third round pick.

Reunion for Meyers?

Let's not rule out the New England Patriots here.

Meyers became a beloved fan favorite toward the end of the Tom Brady era. Going from undrafted to 80-catch talent in 2021.

Times are different near the Boston region. But Drake Maye offers new hope behind center — and appeal for Meyers to return.

New England holds two fourth rounders next season after Kansas City traded up to grab Nohl Williams in April. One of those picks can be considered in a Meyers reunion. Or Vegas can take a swing at adding a veteran too — a la Kendrick Bourne. He's in the second year of a three-year deal he signed in March 2024.

Raiders and Dolphins can make a deal

Unfortunately old Silver and Black nemesis Tyreek Hill doesn't become a part of this idea. Even though it sounds highly enticing following some trade rumblings from Hill.

Yet the Dolphins must prepare for life after “Cheetah.” Hill has openly stated he doesn't want to play forever.

Miami is built for playoff runs now. Coming here puts Meyers on a postseason contender for the first time in awhile.

The Raiders don't need to entertain draft capital in a Miami deal either. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is a 2026 free agent and can add depth with Maxx Crosby. But the Raiders can even nab a pick that manifested thanks to a familiar past star: Darren Waller. Miami added a 2026 sixth rounder by virtue of a previous New York Giants deal involving the former Raiders star.