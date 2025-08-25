The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason, including firing head coach Antonio Pierce and hiring Pete Carroll to the same position along with bringing in new quarterback Geno Smith. It's all been in an effort to turn the Raiders from a laughingstock into a legitimate threat to make the playoffs in the AFC.

On Monday, the Raiders added to their quest to get Smith some more help in the receiver room by bringing in a familiar face.

“BREAKING: The #Raiders are signing 5x Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper to a 1-year deal, per multiple sources. Big time addition for Geno Smith,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

The Raiders drafted Cooper in the first round back in 2015 out of the University of Alabama. Cooper spent the 2015-2018 seasons with the Raiders, back when they were still located in their former home of Oakland.

He was ultimately traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and has since spent time in Dallas as well as with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

At age 31, Cooper is no longer the same receiver he was in his prime years with the Raiders and Cowboys but remains a vaunted downfield threat who can win jump balls and should help Geno Smith out big time.

The Raiders are also banking on improvement from tight end Brock Bowers, the former first round pick out of Georgia who was among the best offensive rookies in his class last year.

That, combined with continued excellence on the defensive line from Maxx Crosby, could be enough to lift the Raiders out of the NFL cellar and back into relevance, if nothing else.

In any case, the Raiders are set to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the New England Patriots on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.