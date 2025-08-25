After coming within one game of their ultimate goal of winning the NBA Championship, the Indiana Pacers will have a long road to getting back into the Finals. With star guard Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss the season due to injury, things have certainly looked better in Indianapolis. However, Haliburton is remaining positive and after finally getting out of his walking boot, teased his upcoming PUMA Hali 1 signature sneakers in a new blue colorway.

Pacers' Haliburton debuted his first signature sneaker with PUMA during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Appearing in the “Hibiscus” pink colorway, the shoes were designed by Salehe Bembury, known widely as one of the best sneaker collaborators over the last few years. The result is a unique shoe perfectly built around the personality and game of Tyrese Haliburton.

After teasing a whole set of new samples, Haliburton celebrated finally being able to put on his other shoe by giving fans their first look at an upcoming “Blue” colorway of the Hali 1.

PUMA Hali 1 “Blue”

Feels good to have 2 shoes on again🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/OU4gH8uDFw — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 14, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton has a new upcoming @PumaHoops Hali 1 in blue 👀 pic.twitter.com/0paoZbEzQl — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 15, 2025



While the shoes are likely to don a more eclectic moniker than just “Blue,” it's fitting as we count several shades of blue throughout this sneaker. The synthetic upper is seen in a traditional blue, while the TPU-molded supports are seen in a darker ocean or royal blue. The Nitro midsole will be done in a similar hue, while the PUMA logo and the outsoles are done in a much lighter, aquamarine color.

Similar to that of the PUMA Hali 1 “Hibiscus,” we see several shades of the same color covering each sneaker in an effort to draw focus to the details and undulations throughout the shoe. All in all, the PUMA Hali 1 is shaping up to be one of the better releases of the upcoming months.

The PUMA Hali 1 is expected to officially launch during September 2025 and throughout the upcoming NBA season. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $140 and will be made available via PUMA platforms around their release.

What are your thoughts on Tyrese Haliburton's signature sneakers?