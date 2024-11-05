Everyone has a different top five when it comes to WWE stars, and Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton has a bold list.

Speaking to Landon Buford, Haliburton revealed his top five WWE stars. He named the usual suspects like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and the Undertaker. But his fifth slot was taken by Shelton Benjamin, a current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star.

Including Benjamin is a nice shout-out to an under-appreciated wrestler. During his WWE career, Benjamin was a three-time Intercontinental Champion and one-time United States Champion.

After leaving WWE, Shelton Benjamin returned to the company in 2017. He remained a part of the roster until his release in 2023. He was a part of the Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP.

Now, he is a part of the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Benjamin has reunited with Lashley and MVP in Tony Khan's wrestling promotion.

Who is Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton?

Since being drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton has become a two-time All-Star. He played college basketball for Iowa State.

After the 2021 NBA season, Haliburton was traded to the Pacers. His career trajectory has gone up since joining the Pacers. He has averaged over 20 points per game in both of his seasons with the team.

Who are some of his top five WWE stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena?

The WWE's Roman Reigns, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and the Undertaker are all legends. However, only two are still active competitors.

Cena is about to embark on his farewell tour in 2025. He is a 16-time world champion and is seeking to break his tie with Ric Flair for most world championship reigns.

Currently, Reigns is enjoying his first babyface run in years. He spent his record-breaking Universal Championship as a heel with his Tribal Chief persona.

Now, he is feuding with the new Bloodline, spearheaded by Solo Sikoa. Reigns recently made amends with the Usos and took on the new Bloodline at Crown Jewel. However, they lost the match.

Michaels was a legend inside the squared circle. He won four world championships and accomplished everything imaginable in his WWE tenure.

Now, Michaels handles the creative direction for NXT, the WWE's developmental brand. He started working as a producer of the brand in 2018.

Of course, the Undertaker is best known for his WrestleMania streak. He won 21 matches in a row at WrestleMania before Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 30.

He has since retired from in-ring competition, though he still occasionally appears when needed. His most recent appearance came in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Undertaker helped take out the Rock and assisted Cody Rhodes in defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.