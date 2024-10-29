Head coach Rick Carlisle is keeping the faith despite a lackluster start to the season for the Indiana Pacers, who have now lost three straight games after being torched by Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Monday evening to the tune of 50 points. The Pacers started out their season with a win against the Detroit Pistons on the road but have since dropped games to the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers (without Joel Embiid and Paul George), and now the Magic, dropping their record to 1-3.

Tyrese Haliburton hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire for the Pacers as of late, as evidenced by the zero points he totaled in the loss to the Knicks last week. Although he did nearly put together a triple double on Monday vs the Magic, that wasn't enough to stop former Pacers guard/forward Evan Turner from spewing some hate in his direction on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“Adulting is acknowledging that Tyrese is mid,” wrote Turner.

Haliburton indeed has seen his production fall off steeply since he was at the height of his powers around the midway point of the 2023-24 season. At that time, Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury that largely hindered his explosiveness for the duration of that campaign, but that surely can't be pinpointed as the culprit for his lackluster opening act to 2024-25.

Can the Pacers turn things around?

Following their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24, the Indiana Pacers no longer have the luxury of being able to “sneak up” on teams, as everyone in the NBA is now well aware of the breakneck place at which they like to play, forcing turnovers on one end and cashing in with an explosive offense on the other, led by Haliburton and last year's trade deadline acquisition Pascal Siakam.

Indiana didn't elect to do much in the offseason this year, instead choosing to run it back with what is a mostly young team with a few veteran pieces scattered throughout the locker room.

Many expected the Pacers to drop off somewhat this year considering the fact that they experienced some truly remarkable injury luck in their run to the Conference Finals last year and due to the fact that the talent around them in the conference has largely gotten better.

In any case, Indiana is next set to take the floor on Wednesday at home against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.