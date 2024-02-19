Tyrese Haliburton just got a new mentor in Stephen Curry.

NBA All-Star weekend has now wrapped up but it will forever be the day that Tyrese Haliburton lit up all the other big names with his three-pointer. The Indiana Pacers guard started off scorching hot with a barrage of three-pointers. Stephen Curry saw this and noted how much the young star has grown since his days with the Sacramento Kings. The Golden State Warriors unveiled his huge expectations for him now that he is on the rise, via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints.

“Things are gonna get tougher when you’re trying to win at the highest level. Embracing that but still playing with joy is always the challenge. He’s been to 2 All-Stars, the playoff experience, and all that will come. Sky’s the limit for him,” Stephen Curry declared.

The Warriors star knows how hard it is for a floor general and shooter to thrive in this league. Tyrese Haliburton is a special specimen comparable to the likes of Curry and Damian Lillard with the way they are able to run an offense. The Pacers' young star is averaging 21.8 points on a highly efficient 49.2% field goal clip. His 11.7 assists throughout the midpoint of the season are also the biggest reasons why the Pacers have a 31-win record which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

There is truly no other path to his success than upwards. Playoff success and consistency will be the determinant of whether he beats out Reggie Miller when his career is all said and done.

The Pacers star's NBA All-Star game

Haliburton had to show out for his home crowd. Right out of the gate, the Pacers guard knocked down five three-pointers within two minutes. He could have taken home the NBA All-Star MVP award but someone by the name of Damian Lillard had 39 points. The Pacers star was not far behind. Haliburton notched 32 points while dropping six dimes and grabbing seven rebounds. The glorious reward afterward was that the Eastern Conference All-Stars buried their rivals with a 211 to 186 win to cap off an insane weekend.

Haliburton now has five days to rest and recuperate. After that, the Pacers continue the hunt for better title contention.