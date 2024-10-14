Preseason is underway for NBA teams. Stars are shaking off the summertime rust. Coaches are in the latter stages of roster evaluation. And of course, role players are doing their best to show out and earn rotation spots. It's definitely a period of excitement for basketball fans, considering how close the actual season is. For the Indiana Pacers, the preparation period is crucial. Making the Eastern Conference Finals last season only points to one thing: More eyes will be on the team compared to years prior.

The good news is that Rick Carlisle will be fielding the same core players, meaning that the potential for another fruitful campaign is there. However, the road won't be any easier. With all the offseason tweaks that have occurred in the East (Paul George to the 76ers, Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, etc.), it's going to be even more of a slugfest within the conference.

Regardless, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam might just get more from their supporting cast this season. This isn't to say that they lacked production last season, no. In fact, a big reason why Indiana made the ECF was because many of the team's role players stepped up. The point being made here is that a couple of names in the supporting cast are due for even brighter seasons individually. Many signs point to it: James Wiseman's healthy status. Jarace Walker's stellar Summer League performances. Benedict Matthurin's 25-point outing on Thursday.

But among everyone on the roster, one specific player is poised to have the biggest breakout season: Andrew Nembhard.

Andrew Nembhard's growth

If there's a glimpse of what Nembhard is capable of doing this year, one has to look no further than last season's playoffs. In 17 games, the two-way guard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists on 56% shooting from the floor. He was also efficient from downtown, making 48.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Nembhard made headlines during Game 3 of the Pacers' second-round series when he hit the game-sealing step-back three to give Indiana their first win against the New York Knicks.

Compare that to his regular season stats of 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game (49.8% FG) and it's clear that he took it up a notch during the postseason. Adding in the fact that he attempted an average of three more shots per game in the playoffs makes his 7.7% increase in FG efficiency even more impressive.

Moreover, there was already an indication of the 24-year-old's development even during the regular season. His 49.8% shooting from the floor was a boost compared to his field goal average as a rookie (44.1%). To put it another way before things get more confusing, Nembhard's field goal percentage showed growth spurts from his rookie season (44.1%) to the 2023 regular season (49.8%) and to the recent playoffs (56%).

While it remains to be seen if he can keep that kind of efficiency — as well as his increased PPG average — throughout an 82-game span, things look promising for the Canadian guard. Following the Pacers' playoff elimination, there was no rest for Nembhard. He immediately suited up for the Great White North in the Olympics, playing a key bench role behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett.

And looking at how the Pacers just inked him to a three-year contract extension, there's no doubt that Nemhard will reprise his role as Halibruton's backcourt mate this coming season. His playstyle is perfect for the team. He fits seamlessly in the Pacers' fast-paced offense, establishing himself as the team's secondary playmaker at the guard spot. He's a stingy defender as well, something that's greatly needed for an Indiana squad that finished with a 117.6 defensive rating (24th) last season.

The pieces of the puzzle are in place. All Andrew Nembhard has to do is to make his playoff form the norm.