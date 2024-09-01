The Olympics are a time when all the best basketball players come together for their country with the goal of winning a gold medal, but sometimes other things come out of it. While building friendships with the players, there could also be some recruiting for players looking to join their respective teams in the NBA. During the Paris Olympics, Tyrese Haliburton made sure to put on his recruiting hat, trying to get some of the Team USA players to join him on the Indiana Pacers.

“I recruited every guy on that team basically,” Haliburton told Indiana reporter Justin Marville. “Anyone that wants to come join us in Indiana, I’m all for it.”

Haliburton even mentioned that he was recruited himself, but there was no chance of leaving the Pacers and the team that they're building. He also thinks that some of the other players on the team could join each other down the line.

“There will probably something that comes out of it,” Haliburton said. “I definitely got recruited, but I’m not going anywhere.”

Haliburton had the chance to play with some of the best athletes in the world such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, and at 24 years old, he was taking in whatever he could that could help his game and how he carries himself.

“The biggest thing I took from them is just how serious they are about their routines,” Haliburton said. “Just seeing how routine they are, just how they treat their bodies and how they’re able to do what they do at such a high level at their age.”

Even though Haliburton tried, there's no chance that any of these players will be leaving their respective teams anytime soon. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have a good thing going in Phoenix; Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will be looking to win another championship in Boston; Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, and Joel Embiid are the franchise players on their teams; and LeBron James and Anthony Davis don't look like they're leaving Los Angeles.

Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton want to repeat success of last season

The Indiana Pacers surprised a lot of people when they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Boston Celtics. Throughout the season, they showed flashes of being a dark horse team that could make some noise, and acquiring Pascal Siakam made their team even better.

This season they'll be looking to replicate that success in a conference that has gotten stronger over the offseason and stay atop the standings. Over the past two years, Tyrese Haliburton has grown and become one of the league's top point guards, and he's ready to lead the Pacers to a possible championship.