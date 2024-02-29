The Indiana Pacers come into this matchup after a win against the Pelicans at home as they look to continue their dominance when they head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans again in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Indiana Pacers (34-26) head south for a Friday night clash against the high-powered New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson and the Pels are a force at home, making this a tough test for the young Pacers squad. Indiana will need Tyrese Haliburton to orchestrate the offense with precision, while Myles Turner anchors the paint defensively as the Pacers look to continue their dominance over the Pelicans in this Friday night matchup.
New Orleans (35-25) welcome the Indiana Pacers to the Smoothie King Center for a Friday night showdown. Zion Williamson and the Pels look to get back on track after their road loss to the Pacers as they aim to solidify their playoff position in this Friday night home matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Pelicans Odds
Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +166
New Orleans Pelicans: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -198
Over: 238 (-110)
Under: 238 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Pelicans
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Indiana Pacers head into the Smoothie King Center on Friday night aiming to pull off an upset against the formidable New Orleans Pelicans. While the Pelicans boast firepower and home-court advantage, there are a few key factors that could swing this game in Indiana's favor.
The Pacers' backcourt duo of Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin is a major X-factor. Haliburton's elite playmaking and scoring ability put constant pressure on defenses. Mathurin is fearless, able to pour in points in a hurry, especially off the bench. If they can outplay the Pelicans' guards, it opens up a path to victory.
Myles Turner's rim protection could be pivotal. The Pacers center is one of the league's best shot blockers, and his presence will force Zion Williamson and the Pelicans to think twice about attacking the paint. If Turner can stay out of foul trouble and control the defensive boards, it'll limit New Orleans' ability to score easy buckets.
Indiana's bench depth could prove crucial. The Pacers' second unit can provide a spark, especially with Mathurin's scoring punch and T.J. McConnell's relentless energy. If the Pacers' role players outperform the Pelicans' reserves, it could provide the margin of victory.
While an upset is never a guarantee, the Indiana Pacers have the tools and the momentum to make this a very competitive game. Don't be surprised if they head back to Indianapolis with a hard-fought road win, making it back to back victories against the surging New Orleans Pelicans as they look ahead for their playoff push.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New Orleans Pelicans are primed to defend their homecourt against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Pelicans have been formidable in the Smoothie King Center, and they boast the talent and offensive firepower to make life difficult for the visiting Pacers.
Zion Williamson is the driving force behind the Pelicans' success. His combination of power and athleticism makes him a near-unstoppable force driving to the rim. The Pacers lack a true defensive answer for him, and Williamson could single-handedly dominate this game.
Brandon Ingram is another scoring threat the Pacers will need to contain. His smooth three-point stroke and ability to create his own shot make him a tough matchup. If Ingram starts feeling it, he can put the game out of reach quickly.
The Pelicans also have an advantage in rebounding. Jonas Valanciunas is a force on the glass, and the Pacers will need to gang-rebound to stop him from generating second-chance opportunities. If the Pelicans can command the paint and defend the perimeter scoring they have the opportunity to get back into the win column when they head back home to get one back from the visiting Indiana Pacers.
Final Pacers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
While the Pacers are a dangerous, high-scoring team, the Pelicans' home-court advantage and superior defensive toughness could prove to be the difference-makers. If the Pelicans establish their physicality, disrupt Tyrese Haliburton's rhythm, and control the boards, expect them to walk away with a convincing victory and covering the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pacers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 (-110), Over 238 (-110)