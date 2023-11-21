Which Packers and Lions players are worthy fantasy football starters on Thanksgiving Day? Find out in Packers-Lions Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions renew their Thanksgiving rivalry this Thursday in the first game of an exciting slate of Week 12 NFL games. It has been a decade since these two teams last faced each other on the holiday, with the Lions blowing out Green Bay 40-10 back in 2013.

In Week 12, the Packers will be looking to avenge that embarrassing defeat and seek revenge for 34-20 defeat to their division rivals earlier this season in Week 4. With the Lions leading the division and the Packers fighting to stay alive in the playoff chase, this game is an important tussle for both teams.

It is also a key contest for fantasy football managers as they look to battle their way into the upcoming fantasy playoffs. Find out which players to put in your fantasy lineups and which guys to keep on the bench in Packers-Lions Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Week 12.

Packers-Lions Start 'em

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

Now this is the Jahmyr Gibbs that fantasy owners used an early draft pick on. The Lions rookie has four straight games with at least 20 fantasy points — the first two with David Montgomery on the field and the last two with Montgomery back in the lineup. Facing a Packers defense giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, Gibbs is a must-start on Thanksgiving.

David Montgomery (DET)

Montgomery's snap and touch counts have taken a hit thanks to the recent emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the Lions' lead back has still been effective. In two games since returning from injury, Montgomery has 24 carries for 192 yards (8.0 yards per attempt) and a pair of touchdowns. Gibbs is receiving slightly more snaps than Montgomery at this juncture, but both are reliable fantasy plays in this potent Lions offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

One of the elite receivers in fantasy football, Amon-Ra St. Brown has not recorded less than 14 fantasy points in a game this season. He is a must-start regardless of the opponent.

Romeo Doubs (GB)

If there is a number one receiver on this Packers team, then it is Romeo Doubs. Doubs leads the team with 65 targets, 38 catches, and seven touchdowns (third-most in the NFL). Plus, the second-year wideout has double-digit fantasy points in seven of 10 games this year. Touchdown-dependent receivers are always a bit stressful to rely on, but with a TD in four of his last five games, it is a good bet that if Jordan Love throws a touchdown, Romeo Doubs will be on the end of it.

Sam LaPorta (DET)

After a strong first half of the season, Sam LaPorta has slowed down in recent weeks. The rookie has seven catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns over his last two contests. Still, these were hardly bust-worthy performances, and thus LaPorta should stay in starting lineups.

Jayden Reed (GB)

Reed surprisingly comes into Week 12 as WR35 in fantasy football. This comes on the back of a pair of 19-point fantasy showings — each with a touchdown and at least 80 total yards. The rookie now has double-digit fantasy points in four of the last five weeks. With Aaron Jones possibly out for Week 12, Reed could be more of a factor in the run game as well, as the wideout is coming off three carries for 46 yards and a TD against the Chargers. As with Doubs, there is risk in playing Reed, but against a Lions defense giving up the fourth-most TDs in the NFL to opposing wideouts, it might be time to consider Jayden Reed as a relevant fantasy option.

Packers-Lions Sit 'em

Aaron Jones (GB)

Jones' status for Thursday is up in the air after he left the Week 11 contest against the Chargers with a knee injury. But healthy or not, the Packers running back has hardly been effective this season. The 28-year-old is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry — down from 5.3 yards/attempt last year. More testing will determine his availability for this Thanksgiving tilt, but regardless, Jones has not proven to be a worthy fantasy starter yet this year.

A.J. Dillon (GB)

A.J. Dillon is currently the only healthy running back on the Green Bay roster — which should indicate a big week for the powerful back. But fantasy owners have been tempted, and hurt, by Dillon this season. In the three starts Dillon made with Jones sidelined, the Boston College product averaged 8.1 fantasy points per game and managed just 3.6 yards per carry. On this season, Dillon is averaging a disappointing 3.5 yards per attempt and only has one rushing touchdown. Even with an increased workload, A.J. Dillon should not be trusted in fantasy.

Jared Goff (DET)

At one point this season, Jared Goff was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football. Through Week 6, Goff was averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. In four games since then, the Lions QB is averaging just 14.2 fantasy points/game, with five turnovers during this stretch. Add in the fact that the Packers are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff is too big of a risk to start in Week 12.

Christian Watson (GB)

Another Week, another disappointing game for Christian Watson. The Packers wideout had just two catches for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. This is the stat line you would expect from a third or fourth option, not your number-one receiver. Given his volume (5.3 targets per game) Watson is a fringe fantasy player. Add in his terrible catch rate (43.2% is the second-worst in the NFL), and it is easy to see why the second-year wideout has not surpassed three catches in a game this season. As with the rest of the Green Bay offense, Watson's low fantasy floor makes him difficult to put in starting lineups.

Jordan Love (GB)

Jordan Love is coming off a 322-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chargers — his best fantasy showing since Week 3. The downside for Love is that quarterbacks have been doing that all season to LA, as the Chargers have given up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. Love fumbled twice against Los Angeles (both recovered by the Packers) and threw a pair of picks against Detroit in Week 4. The Packers QB is a risky fantasy play in Week 12.

Luke Musgrave (GB)

The rookie tight end has experienced some fantasy upside this year, but is still averaging only 7.3 fantasy points per game. With just 4.5 targets per contest, Musgrave is not a reliable enough receiver to be in fantasy lineups.