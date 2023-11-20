The Packers had numerous players step up when they needed it most in their exciting Week 11 victory over the Chargers.

The Green Bay Packers came away with a thrilling 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Jordan Love threw a 24-yard touchdown to Romeo Doubs with 2:33 left in the game, which ended up being the game-winning score.

The Chargers had two chances to respond, but Green Bay's defense held up strong. Los Angeles has seen this before, as they have struggled mightily in close games. When it comes to clutch plays, the Chargers haven't been able to close out games. On Los Angeles' final drive, rookie first-round receiver Quentin Johnston dropped what could've been a game-winning touchdown or a pass that would've at least put them in field goal range.

Plays like this are what have made the Chargers lose close games time after time. For Green Bay, this was a much-needed win, as they have been very inconsistent this season with their young roster. This win can give them confidence moving forward. With that said, here are the Packers' biggest heroes in their thrilling Week 11 win over the Chargers.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love has been inconsistent in his first year as the starting quarterback. Love played extremely well against the Chargers on Sunday. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 322 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The 25-year-old quarterback found a groove and connected with receivers well throughout the game.

Green Bay has a young receiving core, with all their wideouts being first or second-year players. They also have a rookie tight end starting on top of that, with Luke Musgrave. Despite having an unproven core of weapons, Love carved up Los Angeles' defense.

He is now up to 2,331 yards, 16 touchdowns, and ten interceptions on the season. Love was clutch in the win over the Chargers, and he will look to use this game as confidence moving forward.

Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs stepped up for Green Bay's offense with clutch plays. He finished the game with five receptions for 53 yards and the game-winning touchdown. While the receiving core is young and developing, Doubs has solidified himself as one of Love's favorite targets. Doubs is second in the team in receiving yards with 396 and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.

Love has gone to Doubs in critical situations, including the game-winning touchdown on offense against the Chargers. Doubs has been a reliable wideout as he finds ways to get open for Love with his route-running. He also goes up strong for contested catches, which can help out a young quarterback like Love.

Doubs' development will continue to be important for the future of Green Bay's offense. His play against the Chargers is hopefully a glimpse of what will come.

Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark was a presence in the middle of the Packers' defensive line. Clark came up clutch on defense, batting down a Justin Herbert pass at the line on 4th down to seal the game. While many will look at the Love-Doubs touchdown as the play of the game, this play by Clark was just as important.

Clark also had a sack in the game, making big plays as one of the leaders of the defense. He should get a ton of recognition as he was pivotal in the Packers' victory.

Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season and will take on the Detroit Lions on the road on Thanksgiving.