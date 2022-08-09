Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret.

On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every year. But that is not out of spite or hatred towards Chicago and their fans, but rather out of respect to its history of success. It just feels different winning over a team that has fans that are as passionate as Chicago’s.

“Yes, because it’s a great sports town,” Rodgers said on Pardon My Take when asked whether or not he relishes defeating the Bears every year. “If we’re beating up on a town that doesn’t have a great sports history, it’s just another win. Chicago is Chicago. You’ve got 100 years of Bears football almost, you have the Chicago Bulls, I grew up a Bulls fan.

“Back on my old TV, we had seven dials, you had to hit it just right with the antenna, and we could get WGN. We could watch Cubs baseball and Harry Caray, that was iconic, and Bulls basketball. I grew up watching Chicago sports.”

Of course this doesn’t change anything about the Bears’ frustrations on Aaron Rodgers. After all, the Packers QB does seem to enjoy rubbing every win on their faces. However, it certainly gives a great view on how Rodgers treats every game against Chicago.

If anything, Rodgers always has an extra motivation whenever he suits up against the Bears, knowing that it is special to go up against such a historic team.

But hey, the Bears certainly wouldn’t mind another W against Rodgers and the Packers. That 22-5 career record of Rodgers versus Chicago surely has some more room for extra Ls.