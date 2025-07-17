Veteran center Joe Thornton has officially returned to the San Jose Sharks as their new player development coach and hockey operations advisor.

The announcement on Tuesday marks an emotional homecoming for one of the most iconic players in Sharks franchise history.

Thornton, a 24-season NHL veteran, spent 15 years in San Jose, where he built a legacy that cemented him as the franchise's all-time leader in assists (804) and second in points (1,055). His number was retired in November 2024, and just last month, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as reported by Mike Grier via NHL.com.

Even after retiring as a player after the 2021–22 season, Thornton's relationship with the Sharks was never over. He has recently worked with some of the top prospects like Michael Misa at the team's development camp. He was sharing his insight and experience weeks before the official release of his new role.

Now 46, Thornton amassed 1,539 points across 1,714 games with the Sharks, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers. He ranks sixth all-time in NHL games played and seventh in assists. In the 2005-06 campaign, he won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy after a 125-point campaign.

Thornton's international career was just as impressive, with gold medals from the 1997 World Junior Championship, the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and 2016, and the 2010 Winter Olympics. Thornton's accomplishments have taken him all over the globe, but now he stands to be one of the linchpins of the franchise's identity in San Jose.

The Sharks front office also announced some significant additions that reaffirm the front office's dedication to the organization's internal operations and stability for the 2025–26 season, with a hockey operations advisor in Thomas Vanek and the promotion of Charlie Townsend to director of hockey operations.

Thornton's return completes a legendary career characterized by vision, leadership, and a relationship with the Sharks that will last. Behind the bench, Thornton can now help develop the next generation of hockey talent in San Jose.