The Chicago Bears shocked many after picking Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Especially considering many believed that Tyler Warren would be the first tight end off the board. Now, with rookies reporting to training camp on July 19, Loveland's former high school coach shares a story the fanbase is going to love.

In a column written by Bears' senior writer Larry Mayer, Colston Loveland's high school coach, Cam Andersen, recalled his favorite “growth moment” about the 21-year-old tight end. Andersen claims that after Loveland dropped a crucial catch in his sophomore year, he never saw the young tight ever drop a pass again.

“My favorite moment of Colston is a growth moment,” Andersen said of Colston Loveland. “His sophomore year, we had a great, big game against a state rival, and we lost on the last play of the game. In that game, Colston had over 200 yards and four touchdowns, but he didn't make the last catch—and I don't know that I've seen him drop a ball since.