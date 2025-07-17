The Los Angeles Chargers and starting left tackle Rashawn Slater are currently in the middle of negotiating a new contract. However, in the meantime, it appears the organization signed a backup plan just in case things go south.

On Wednesday, reports indicate that the Chargers are signing offensive tackle Ryan Nelson, according to James Larsen of PFN Newsroom. Nelson, who is 25 years old, was named an All-UFL offensive tackle for his efforts playing for the Michigan Panthers just this last season.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Michigan Panthers OT Ryan Nelson, per sources. Nelson earned All-UFL honors this year with Michigan, moving to tackle full-time. Had a strong 77.8 Pass Blocking Grade, via PFF. One of the most deserved signings this year so far.”

Nelson more than deserves a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster, and the Chargers are giving him that opportunity. It's a seemingly smart decision, as the organization is preparing for the worst. But there is some good news, as Rashawn Slater reported to training camp despite being in the middle of contract talks with the club.

At the very least, Ryan Nelson will provide some solid competitiveness throughout training camp. He has the chance of earning a potential backup role in Los Angeles, which would be a huge step forward in his career. However, Nelson will have to compete with five other offensive tackles, as Slater and Joe Alt are expected to be the starting options next season.

With training camp underway, more details regarding Rashawn Slater and his contract situation should come to fruition. As of now, the 26-year-old left tackle is set to hit free agency after the 2025-26 season. But the Chargers do have the option to slap Rashawn Slater with a franchise tag if they choose to do so.