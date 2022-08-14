3 post-MLB trade deadline moves Padres must make

There was no question the San Diego Padres executed the most significant move of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring arguably the best player in the game, Juan Soto. The haul they gave the Washington Nationals was enormous, so this current nucleus of the Padres is in win-now mode to capture their first ever World Series crown.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was expected to return sometime this month, but he will miss the whole season because of an 80-game suspension. Soto and Manny Machado will lead the charge offensively, while Yu Darvish and Blake Snell will be reliable arms for San Diego. As the new names are being incorporated into the Padre’s environment, they must keep these moves in mind before their postseason run.

3 post-MLB trade deadlines moves Padres must make

3. Ha-Seong Kim will need to be a substantial threat

The biggest MLB news of last week was the announcement of Tatis Jr.’s suspension. That will drop the Padres down the pecking order of NL contenders, but they still have a talented bunch who will be a threat for a wildcard spot. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is currently enjoying a breakout season, so San Diego would wish for him to continue this until October.

After coming stateside from Korea, Kim’s initial campaign with the Padres was a struggle. He could not find his groove offensively, but that has changed this season. Kim’s defensive prowess is among the best in the NL, but his offensive numbers will be a far cry from Tatis’ contributions. Thus, manager Bob Melvin will need the power of new acquisitions Brandon Drury and Josh Bell to supplement Machado and Soto at the top of the order.

2. Formulate the best rotation for the postseason

Some franchises have a tough time adding one or two aces to their talented squad. San Diego is not one of them because they have fantastic arms that could start any game and produce a quality start. With the new MLB format, the wildcard phase of the postseason will be a three-game series compared to a knockout contest.

Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Sean Manaea, Mike Clevinger and Joe Musgrove are all worthy of a start under high-stakes circumstances. The challenge for Melvin is how he will maneuver his strategies based on the opponent of the Padres. That decision could prove crucial, so Melvin must use these final six weeks of the season to mix up his rotation and prepare for the games that matter the most.

1. Juan Soto and Manny Machado need to be MVP-caliber players

As simple as it sounds, this is the only possible way the Padres could still compete for a World Series crown. Soto is under contract until 2024, so San Diego must go all-in for the next two years because Soto may ultimately decide to take his talents elsewhere. As one of the players with the most walks in the league at 99, Soto could still improve on his 22 home runs and 49 RBIs this season.

Those statistics do not indicate the generational talent Soto brings to San Diego.

Machado sustained an unfortunate ankle injury earlier this season, but he has recovered and is back in the Padres lineup. It was just a quick break for Machado, but his offensive numbers have plummeted since his return. He was in contention for NL MVP before the injury, but that candidacy has faded due to his struggles in July and August.

The mood swing in San Diego has been so drastic the past two weeks, but their fans must remain patient with this iteration of the Padres. Their franchise has experienced a ton of losing. Still, this roster has what it takes to overcome that reputation and possibly advance deep into the postseason, led by the phenomenal duo of Soto and Machado.