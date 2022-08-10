Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty

The San Diego Padres made the big move prior to the MLB trade deadline trading for the young superstar, Juan Soto. Soto had done a nice job since arriving in San Diego but had yet to drive in a single run for the Padres. Well, that changed Tuesday night and it changed in a big way.

The Padres are hosting the division rival San Francisco Giants. During the bottom of the 4th with San Diego trailing 1-0, Soto turned on an Alex Cobb fastball and absolutely crushed it for his first home run with San Diego.

Cobb tried sneaking a fastball up and in by Soto. The 23-year-old rising star made him pay for that decision.

Soto is hitting just .249 entering play Tuesday night but has an outstanding .411 on-base percentage. He actually set the major league record for the most walks before turning 24 years old, passing the mark previously held by Ted Williams. That’s some pretty good company to be with at such a young age. Williams is considered by many to be the greatest pure hitter to ever play baseball. He is the last player to hit .400 for a season, doing so in 1941.

Tuesday night was Soto’s 22nd home run of the season. He later doubled and scored, giving the Padres a 2-1 lead over the Giants.

Soto was also dealt with Josh Bell to San Diego, providing the Padres a truly elite lineup. Thus far, they have not clicked offensively. The Padres have only scored four runs over their previous four games, all losses.