San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has yet to play a single inning this season due to injury and it looks like he will be out for the rest of 2022.

Per Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand, Tatis Jr has broken the MLB’s PED drug policy and is facing an 80-game suspension:

BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2022

MLB announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tatis' suspension is effective immediately. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 12, 2022

This is a crushing blow for the Padres, who were expected to be a legitimate World Series contender with Tatis Jr coming back and the acquisition of Juan Soto.

Fernando Tatis Jr fractured his wrist in the offseason and has been working hard to get back on the field ever since. He had started a rehab assignment in the minors and showed a lot of promise at the plate, doubling and tripling the other night. San Diego was just waiting for the day Tatis returns but now it won’t happen at all.

The Padres truly went all-in to put themselves in a position to make the Fall Classic. Not only did they trade for Soto, but AJ Preller also brought in Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury. Their aspirations of beating the Dodgers in a possible NLCS are a longshot now without Tatis.

Aside from missing the rest of this season, Tatis Jr also has to sit out for the first 42 contests of the 2023 campaign. Truly devastating for the Padres. He’s one of the most electrifying players in the sport and now we won’t see him on the field for a long, long time.

The Padres released this statement after the news on Fernando Tatis Jr surfaced:

Padres statement on Tatis suspension: pic.twitter.com/dRUQsHfy5a — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 12, 2022

Hopefully, he learns from his mistake.