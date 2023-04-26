My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s ascent to the face of the MLB took a detour during the 2022 campaign. After breaking his leg in a motorcycle accident over the offseason, Tatis appeared set to make his return to the majors in August, only to get suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs. Tatis has finally made his return to the majors this season to follow up on his breakout 2021 campaign.

Of course, baseball fans don’t take too kindly to steroid use in the game nowadays, so unsurprisingly, Tatis has faced a swarm of boos and taunts at whichever ballpark he’s played for as a visitor. With the San Diego Padres currently visiting the Chicago Cubs, the Wrigley Field faithful were the latest to taunt Tatis for his steroid mistake. Tatis, however, responded to the taunts by putting on a show with some hilarious dance moves.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fernando Tatis Jr. obviously knew that these sorts of taunts would be coming his way from fans, and he seems to be taking them in stride. While his results at the plate haven’t been fantastic so far, as he’s hitting just .182 through five games, it’s safe to say Tatis hasn’t lost any of his skills on the dance floor.

This isn’t the first time Tatis has faced criticism for his steroid use, and it almost certainly won’t be the last. As long as he produces on the field, though, Tatis likely won’t care what fans have to say about him. Getting back to his past production will be a big goal here, but it doesn’t seem like something San Diego’s star is too worried about right now.