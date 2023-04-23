Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Fernando Tatis Jr. took a big step in his return to form. The San Diego Padres superstar hit his first home run at the major-league level since September of 2021, a sign that he’s just starting to get back into the swing of things after being away from the team for so long.

In the Padres’ 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tatis smacked a solo shot in the top of the first inning off of Merril Kelly. He later drew a walk and scored in the top of the sixth inning off of a single from Ha-Seong Kim, helping his team come from behind to snag the win. It was his first run, extra-base hit and RBI of the season and he is happy to get back to doing what he used to do, according to David Brandt of the Associated Press.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve done that in the big leagues,” Tatis said, via AP. “I’m glad I got it out of the way.”

Tatis is only 2-13 so far across three games this season after getting injured and suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. He will certainly need more time to get acclimated but with the 2023 season still in its infancy, the Padres can afford him that time as they look to get back into World Series contention.

“We’re bouncing back together,” Tatis said after the Padres’ win, via AP. “It’s going to be a long road, but we’ve got a great team over here and we’re getting on the train track together.”