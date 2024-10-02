The San Diego Padres are a win away from advancing to the next round of the 2024 MLB playoffs after they took down the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Petco Park. San Diego star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. played a key role in the win, as he gave the Friars a big lift early with a monster two-run home run that went 415-foot deep into orbit.

Tatis' home run brought the house down at the Padres' home. After San Diego's 4-0 win in the series opener against the Braves, Tatis talked about the moment and the energy inside the park when he hit that home run.

“It's beautiful energy,” Tatis shared, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“I love this type of situation. It definitely brings the best out of me. And just looking forward to way more experiences like this.”

Luis Arraez started the activity for the Padres' offense when he singled to left field in the first inning. Tatis then came to bat in his first playoff plate appearance in four years. And on the first pitch he saw from Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver, he sent a 93 MPH fastball out of the field to put the Padres ahead by two runs early.

Tatis admitted following the game that he was anticipating a fastball from Smith-Shawver.

“I was going for it probably before he released the pitch,” the 25-year-old Tatis said. “But looking for my fastball, he left it over the plate, and had definitely great results. I knew it was going to go out. I didn't know it was going to land in the second deck just because how high it was.”

Tatis' early heroics in Game 1 also gave Padres starter Michael King the run support to build confidence on. King came through for San Diego with a remarkable performance on the mound, as he tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with no walks issued while striking out 12 Atlanta hitters in the process.

Tatis and the Padres will look to end the series this Wednesday with Joe Musgrove starting to San Diego and Max Fried getting the ball for the Braves.