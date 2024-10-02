ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves travel to SoCal to take on the San Diego Padres for game two of the NL Wild Card series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Padres Game 2 Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Joe Musgrove

Max Fried (11-10) with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 174.1 innings pitched, 166K/57BB, .226 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: Win, 8.2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 17 starts, 3.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 99.1 innings pitched, 99K/33BB, .215 oBA

Joe Musgrove (6-5) with a 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99.2 innings pitched, 101K/23BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 6.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 65.1 innings pitched, 70K/11BB, .241 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NL Wild Card Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +100

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres Game 1

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are on the cusp of elimination, and they do not have their ace in Chris Sale. However, they do have Max Fried, and he is the next best thing. His season numbers are fantastic, and he has been the pitcher the Braves needed. Well, they need him at least one more time in this game. He had a 2.14 ERA in the month of September, so he is throwing the ball very well. Along with that, his command has been as good as it gets. As long as Fried continues to pitch as he has been, the Braves have a great chance to force a game three.

Atlanta Needs to get to Musgrove. They did not get the chance to face Musgrove in the regular season, but he can get hittable. Musgrove is throwing the ball extremely well right now, so Atlanta has to really lock in, though. The Braves finished the regular season with the fourth-most home runs, ninth-best slugging percentage, and they hit the ball as hard as anyone. If Musgrove is not careful, the Braves will do a lot of damage at the plate and win this game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Musgrove will take the mound for this game, and he is one of the Padres hottest pitchers. In September, Musgrove made five starts and had a 2.51 ERA. His ERA was inflated by his outing against the San Francisco Giants in which he allowed six runs, as well. Take away that outing and Musgrove has a 0.73 ERA. He is throwing the ball well at the right time, and the Padres need him to continue that if they want to make a run in the playoffs.

The Padres came into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams. Not only were they 16-8 in September, but they have been hot since the All Star break. After the All Star break, the Padres went 43-20 with a batting average of .267, and an OPS of .768. San Diego has one of the best overall offenses, and it has been showing. That is something they need to keep going. As long as the Padres continue to hit, they are going to sweep the Braves.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a pitchers duel. There is a reason the over/under is so low. Do not be surprised if both pitchers go six or seven strong innings as they are both coming into this game hot. I am full expecting there to be a game three, though. I will take the Max Fried to out-duel Musgrove and win this game for the Braves.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (+100)