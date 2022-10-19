‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS over the San Diego Padres by a score of 2-0. The highlight of the game was a Kyle Schwarber home run that nearly went 500 feet.

The Phillies’ left fielder annihilated a Yu Darvish pitch, sending it 488 feet and into the upper deck of Petco Park to put them up by two in the sixth inning. According to Tim Keown of ESPN, Darvish was not happy that he allowed his former Chicago Cubs teammate to take him deep in the Padres loss.

“Schwarb, he’s a friend of mine. Every time we meet we greet each other and all that, but next time I meet him, I might have to punch him,” Darvish said, via ESPN.

The stars spent three years together on the Cubs, with each departing after the 2020 season. Darvish joined the Padres while Schwarber played for two teams (the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox) in 2021 before signing in Philadelphia.

With the exception of that insane Schwarbomb and another solo home run from Bryce Harper before that, Darvish had a solid outing. Those hits were just two of the three he surrendered in seven innings while recording seven strikeouts. Unfortunately for him and the Padres, Zack Wheeler was even better. The Phillies ace tallied eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit in seven shutout innings.

The Phillies now lead the league championship series 1-0. The two underdog clubs are fresh off of wins against their respective division’s champions. In Game 2, it will be Aaron Nola and Blake Snell on the mound for each team before the series turns to Philly.