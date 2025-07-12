The Seattle Mariners kicked off their final series of the first half of the season on Friday. However, they were not favored to beat the Detroit Tigers with Tarik Skubal on the mound. The Tigers' American League Cy Young candidate has been dominant all season. However, Donovan Solano and Julio Rodríguez attacked against the All-Star starting pitcher.

The latter tagged Skubal for a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Rodríguez's home run traveled 440ft. to left-center field to give his team a 4-1 lead.

Julio Rodríguez CLOBBERS a 2-run homer off of Tarik Skubal 😮 pic.twitter.com/vfKteul6TM — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

Skubal has given up just nine home runs so far this season, but Rodríguez's was a monstrous shot. Even though the Mariners star gave up his All-Star spot to a teammate, he is still one of the best hitters in the game. In a season where Seattle's offense runs through its catcher, their outfielder is proving that he is as big a reason for the team's success as anyone.

Rodríguez's home run off of Skubal gives him 12 on the season. When compared to what Cal Raleigh is doing for the Mariners this season, it does not seem like a lot. However, his home runs have come against some of the best arms in the league, including Skubal.

On the other side of the home run, Skubal exited the game after just five innings of work. It is his worst outing in more than three months for the Tigers. After winning the Cy Young award in 2025, Skubal is the front-runner to do so again. He has Detroit in the driver's seat in the American League and is likely to start in the All-Star game for the AL.

Both players are in the middle of great seasons, but Rodríguez got the better of Skubal on Friday night. The winner of the series opener could go a long way in the series. Both teams would love to enter the All-Star break on a high note, and this is the first step.