Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres began their National League Championship Series with Game 1 Tuesday night. In what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper thus far have made the biggest impact. Harper hit a solo home run off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the 4th inning, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Schwarber topped his fellow slugger. Schwarber hit a mammoth 488-foot upper deck solo blast off Darvish. The homer was so deafening, it left Harper stunned.

Bryce Harper is all of us. pic.twitter.com/jl4y0EEWVJ — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 19, 2022

Literally, Harper’s jaw was left wide open.

Kyle Schwarber’s solo jack is the longest home run in PetCo Park during the StatCast era. It is also the second longest playoff home run in that same era. Only Willson Contreras’ 2017 NLCS homer off Alex Wood traveled further, going 491 feet.

488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022

The exit velocity was 120 miles per hour, according to MLB.

Philadelphia is looking to steal Game 1 on the road, taking home field advantage in the series. Both Darvish and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler pitched extremely well. Darvish lasted seven strong, allowing just three hits and a walk, striking out seven. However, two of the hits were the Schwarber and Harper home runs.

Meanwhile, Wheeler threw seven shutout innings. He allowed just a single base hit and one walk, racking up eight strikeouts. He only threw 83 pitches and probably could have gone deeper into the ballgame. Instead, it’s on the Phillies bullpen to close out the game.

They lead 2-0 as the game heads to the 9th inning, with Schwarber and Harper’s blasts being the difference.