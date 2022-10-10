MLB
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake.
To recall before the start of the sixth inning, Mets manage Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove for possible foreign substances. The 29-year-old pitcher was so unstoppable leading up to that point, allowing only one hit as the Padres jumped to a 4-0 lead. Showalter probably felt something was not right with the dominant stretch, prompting the call.
While Musgrove said he knows where the Mets were coming from, he didn’t appreciate the gesture. That said, it fired him up even more as he brought more misery to the New York franchise.
“I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg, they’re desperate, doing everything they can to get me out of the game,” Musgrove said in his postgame interview, via MLB.com. “It motivated me a little bit. It fired me up.”
The Padres closed the game 6-0, with Musgrove and co. not even allowing the Mets to score once in the sixth inning before the pitcher came off the mound.
Whether Showalter really thought something was fishy or he just had the umps check Musgrove to throw him off his game, it certainly didn’t work. It also did little to help the Mets turn things around offensively.
Joe Musgrove had the last laugh, as he and his Padres are now moving to the NLDS while the Mets will be at home watching them.