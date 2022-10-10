After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake.

To recall before the start of the sixth inning, Mets manage Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove for possible foreign substances. The 29-year-old pitcher was so unstoppable leading up to that point, allowing only one hit as the Padres jumped to a 4-0 lead. Showalter probably felt something was not right with the dominant stretch, prompting the call.

While Musgrove said he knows where the Mets were coming from, he didn’t appreciate the gesture. That said, it fired him up even more as he brought more misery to the New York franchise.