MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection

MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs.

For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.

Of course no foreign substances was found and Musgrove continued to pitch until he came off the mound after the sixth inning. The ear inspection moment, however, quickly went viral as MLB Twitter world poked fun at the situation.

Of course the Mets got mocked as well. Several followers couldn’t help but point out that the New York offense just “sucks” and there’s no monkey business going around.

The Padres went on to win the series-clincher 6-0, punching their ticket to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As for the rather controversial moment he had, Joe Musgrove basically said the Mets made the wrong move of getting him inspected since it fired him up.

“I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg, they’re desperate, doing everything they can to get me out of the game,” Musgrove said, per MLB.com. “It motivated me a little bit. It fired me up.”

Just a bad day for the Mets, really.

