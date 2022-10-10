MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection

MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs.

For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.

Of course no foreign substances was found and Musgrove continued to pitch until he came off the mound after the sixth inning. The ear inspection moment, however, quickly went viral as MLB Twitter world poked fun at the situation.

Can’t believe what was behind Musgrove’s ear pic.twitter.com/gehr8yohXL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2022

Joe Musgrove beating the foreign substance allegations pic.twitter.com/xNbA9qMI2a — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2022

Musgrove has been untouchable. In my eyes, he’s been cleared 100%. It isn’t bush league to check him. It’s not unprecedented that pitchers cheat. His ears were talking points everywhere but the broadcast. And David Cone in the broadcast talked about all his spinrates being up. — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) October 10, 2022

Of course the Mets got mocked as well. Several followers couldn’t help but point out that the New York offense just “sucks” and there’s no monkey business going around.

Buck showalter when he realizes Musgrove isn’t cheating and his team just sucks pic.twitter.com/nXBV0UgQK0 — common w haver (@dperry_319) October 10, 2022

So Joe Musgrove isn't cheating, the Mets offense just sucks — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) October 10, 2022

Mets are now claiming Joe Musgrove "just ran his toothbrush under the water for 30 seconds and never actually brushed at all" — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 10, 2022

Joe Musgrove owns you, Mets. pic.twitter.com/h2NR0BHQud — R. Cornelius Friar III (@RadioFriar) October 10, 2022

The Padres went on to win the series-clincher 6-0, punching their ticket to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As for the rather controversial moment he had, Joe Musgrove basically said the Mets made the wrong move of getting him inspected since it fired him up.