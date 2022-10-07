Juan Soto keeps it real on facing Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Padres-Mets NL Wild Card series

It is no secret that San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is still very much on good terms with New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer.

Soto and Scherzer shined during their run together with the Washington Nationals, and the two have since remained close off the field as well. Soto went as far as issuing his support to Scherzer by being in attendance for the right-hander’s start in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ wild-card game showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

However, it has been a different story between the two fierce competitors as of late.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Game 1 of the NL wild-card series between the Padres and Mets, Soto noted that he has not spoken to Scherzer as of late, as the future Baseball Hall of Famer has his full focus “on his game.”

“No, I didn’t get the chance to talk to him, but I bet he don’t want to talk to me at all,” Soto said. “I face him through the year, and he don’t even look at my face.

“I respect that. He’s really concentrating on his game. He’s not worrying about if we’re friends or not. We’re friends outside of the field, and he just came in to do his stuff. So I respect that.”

Soto also added that he “won’t be scared to shuffle him.”

Overall, Soto has posted a .333 batting average and recorded one home run to go along with three walks in six career plate appearances against Scherzer. The Padres sure will need him to extend his keen success against the eight-time All-Star in Game 1 on Friday.