San Diego Padres’ star Juan Soto is not in the team’s lineup for their Friday night affair versus the Chicago Cubs due to a left calf injury, per Kevin Acee. Soto was scratched from San Diego’s lineup earlier in the week against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to calf tightness, but played in two games following that contest. However, it certainly isn’t the best sign that the calf is continuing to bother him.

Soto performed well in both games he played in this week. He’s an extremely talented hitter capable of playing well despite dealing with an ailment. With that being said, there’s no reason to risk further injury by having Juan Soto play through his calf issues in Spring Training. This issue doesn’t seem to be serious, but it will be something to monitor as the spring continues on.

The Padres recently extended Manny Machado and Yu Darvish after previously signing Xander Bogaerts during the offseason. San Diego is now reportedly aiming to extend Juan Soto, as well as closer Josh Hader. Soto, 24, may opt to test free agency. He’s destined to receive a massive payday given the fact that he’s only entering his prime and is already regarded as a superstar. But many people around the MLB world expected Machado to test free agency before he ultimately agreed to his extension with the Padres.

Soto’s future is uncertain, but one thing that is impossible to question is that he will play a pivotal role for the Padres in 2023 if he can stay healthy.