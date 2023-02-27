Juan Soto has reportedly been scratched from the San Diego Padres’ Monday lineup due to left calf tightness, per Kevin Acee. The Padres were set to have a number of their regulars play versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other stars in the lineup include Xander Bogaert and Manny Machado. However, they will be without Soto.

Soto has expressed his excitement for the 2023 Padres, stating that he believes they are the most talented team he’s played for. San Diego made a number of moves during the offseason to bolster their roster, notably signing Xander Bogaerts. Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return will feel like an acquisition as well after he missed the 2022 campaign. The Padres most recently locked up Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million contract.

The Padres fully expect to contend in 2023. Competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers will still be a challenge, but an NL Wild Card berth seems like a worst case scenario at the moment. However, injuries may be the only thing that can stop this Padres’ ball club. Juan Soto is aiming to remain healthy, but players such as Tatis Jr. have dealt with injury concerns in the past.

Assuming the majority of their stars remain on the field, the Padres will fare well throughout the season. For now, San Diego is hoping that this Juan Soto ailment isn’t anything serious. It should be noted that teams are extra cautions with players in Spring Training.

We will monitor and provide updates on Juan Soto as they are made available.