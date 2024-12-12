The San Diego Padres have been the center of trade rumors this offseason, but one thing is clear: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are staying put. Despite whispers about potential moves, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic put the speculation to rest.

“Tatis and Machado aren’t going anywhere,” Rosenthal said during an appearance on The Athletic’s podcast. “They both have long deals, and they both have no-trade clauses. That’s not where they’re at.”

This clarification provides some stability to Padres fans amidst a whirlwind of trade chatter surrounding other big-name players like Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez, and Xander Bogaerts. While the team faces another offseason of financial challenges, Rosenthal emphasized that moving cornerstone players like Tatis and Machado is separate from the plan.

Instead, the focus appears to be on exploring the market for Cease, a key acquisition for the Padres last offseason. “Because the Padres are in this kind of weird position financially, and because Dylan Cease is a free agent at the end of this season, it’s something they are at least exploring,” Rosenthal explained.

Padres are exploring the market, but will not trade Fernando Tatis Jr or Manny Machado

The Padres traded for Cease to bolster their rotation, and the right-hander delivered an impressive 2024 campaign, posting a 3.42 ERA over 33 starts while racking up 4.8 WAR. However, with starting pitching prices soaring in free agency and Cease entering his final year of team control, the Padres may be forced to consider moving him to address their payroll crunch.

This isn’t the first time San Diego has faced tough decisions due to financial constraints. Last year, they dealt Juan Soto, a move that initially raised eyebrows but ultimately allowed the team to maintain competitiveness. The Padres made it to the NLDS in 2024 before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they remain a strong contender heading into 2025.

Still, the Padres' financial situation has made even retaining key players like Ha-Seong Kim, Jurickson Profar, and Kyle Higashioka a challenge. This has left president and general manager A.J. Preller with little choice but to explore trade options for other veterans, despite their importance to the team’s success.

Rosenthal’s comments reaffirm that while the Padres may need to make difficult decisions, their long-term vision centers around Tatis and Machado. Both players are seen as vital to San Diego’s future, and their leadership will remain essential as the franchise navigates its path forward. For now, the focus shifts to how Preller handles trade discussions involving Cease and others, as the Padres aim to balance their present competitiveness with future financial flexibility. But one thing is certain: Tatis and Machado aren’t going anywhere.