The Baltimore Orioles may be pivoting to Plan B as their hopes of reuniting with ace Corbin Burnes continue to dwindle. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Orioles are exploring a potential trade for Padres right-hander Dylan Cease.

“The Orioles are among the teams interested in trading for Padres RHP Dylan Cease. As Baltimore’s hopes of retaining Corbin Burnes continue to fade, trading for Cease is a legitimate option,” Morosi shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Cease, 28, has quickly become a hot topic in trade discussions this offseason as the Padres reassess their roster amid payroll constraints. While San Diego has publicly maintained a preference to keep Cease, the team is reportedly “open to offers” and exploring his value, according to reports.

Baltimore’s interest in Cease highlights their urgency to bolster a starting rotation that lacked consistency in 2024. With Burnes expected to command a contract exceeding $250 million—pricing the Orioles out of contention—the team appears to be shifting focus to acquiring high-caliber pitching via trade rather than free agency.

The Orioles could make a counter-move to losing Corbin Burnes in free agency soon

Cease presents a compelling alternative. Though not at Burnes' level, he remains a front-line starter with substantial upside. Over the last three seasons, Cease has posted a 3.51 ERA and 10.5 K/9 while averaging 175 innings per year. His ability to dominate opposing lineups and provide durability could be exactly what Baltimore needs to solidify their rotation.

For the Padres, dealing Cease would likely necessitate a return featuring multiple MLB-ready players. San Diego is reportedly prioritizing controllable corner infielders and starting pitchers, which aligns well with Baltimore’s farm system depth and MLB-ready talent. Names like third baseman Jordan Westburg, catcher Samuel Basallo, or left-hander DL Hall could pique San Diego’s interest.

The urgency for Baltimore to act has been heightened by recent moves in the pitching market. Max Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, while Blake Snell joined the Dodgers for $182 million. The Orioles’ backup options in free agency are dwindling, making the pursuit of Cease even more critical.

Baltimore’s new ownership has emphasized a willingness to spend to build a championship-caliber roster, but failing to retain Burnes or secure a top-tier arm like Cease would undercut those claims. Adding Cease would keep the Orioles competitive in a rapidly improving AL East and demonstrate their commitment to taking the next step.

As the market continues to shift, the Orioles must act decisively. With Dylan Cease available, Baltimore has a real opportunity to strengthen their rotation and position themselves for sustained success in 2025 and beyond.