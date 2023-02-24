The MLB is set to have a lot of changes implemented into its rulebook in the 2023 season. In an effort to switch things up and make the sport a more viewer-friendly affair, the league is starting to make use of some of the rules they have experimented with in the minor leagues. These include a pitch clock, limitations on pickoff attempts, and a banning of fielding shifts.

Of course, these new rules won’t easily be accepted by the players of the league. After all, these are major changes to the way these athletes play the sport they’ve played their whole lives. San Diego Padres star Manny Machado shone a light on what the potential reaction of the players will be to these new rules, per Bob Nightengale.

“You’re going to have some players who are going to be freakin’ angry and pissed off,’’ Machado told USA TODAY Sports. “You’re going to have players pissed off at the umpires who are just following the rules. We’re going to be seeing some crazy s**t for sure.”

Machado also noted the MLB players’ “old-school” tendencies, saying that it will take some time for them to adjust. The Padres star emphasized the need for the league to listen to player feedback for this experiment to work. Otherwise, this experiment might blow up in front of Rob Manfred’s face.

“Rob [Manfred] said that he wants to listen to the players. Well, you got to listen to the players and make adjustments during the season if things start spiraling out of control. You can’t just say, ‘This is how it is. It’s this way or the highway.’”

This move is the MLB’s first step into trying to “fix” their product. We’ll see if this move works out for them in the long run.