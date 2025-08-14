With the 2025 NFL season approaching, there are two big quarterback battles to keep an eye on: The New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns QB battle is full of questions with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Tyler Huntley and Shedeur Sanders fighting it out. The Saints saw Derek Carr suddenly retire, meaning one of Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, or 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough will be the QB1 in September.

It was Rattler who started the Saints' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, although none of the three really played well enough to take a step above the rest.

Now, it seems that first-year head coach Kellen Moore is getting closer to naming the Saints' QB1.

“We’re close. We’re close, we’ll get there. These guys are doing awesome,” Moore said during an episode of The Up & Adams Show.

“I think it’s just been really balanced,” Moore continued. “It’s been a really balanced offseason for those guys. They’ve had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that’s part of being young quarterbacks in this league. They’ve done a nice job, we’re excited to let it play out.”

In the preseason opener, here is how each of the quarterbacks fared:

Tyler Shough: 15-of-22, 165 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Spencer Rattler: 7-of-11, 53 yards

Jake Haener: 5-of-8, 41 yards, 1 INT

The Saints' next preseason game is on Sunday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Moore says that one will have a lot to do with the way things land on the QB1 battle.

“It will be a big part. Obviously each and every day you continue to build and I think we’ll just keep rotating these guys. Giving these guys different opportunities and ultimate got to make a decision,” Moore said to Kay Adams.

Both Rattler and Haener saw playing time last season for the Saints, but Shough, who played at Louisville, could find a way to win the battle.