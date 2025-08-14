A lot of NBA fans will agree that basketball has now become a global sport, especially with the influx of international players. A handful have already dominated the league. However, no one can forget that it was the first batch of international prospects who made it all possible. Here are the 10 pioneers of international NBA players.

10. Dino Radja

Dino Radja made a name for himself on the international scene while playing for the Yugoslavian national team that Team USA defeated for the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. The 6-foot-11 big man was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics at the 1989 NBA Draft but only entered the NBA during the 1993-94 season. In four years, Radja averaged 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.

9. Rony Seikaly

Growing up in Greece and of Lebanese descent, Rony Seikaly was one of the earlier international players that made it to the NBA. Seikaly eventually moved from Greece to the United States, where he attended Syracuse University. After a strong showing with the Syracuse Orange, he was drafted ninth overall at the 1988 NBA Draft. Seikaly later became a recipient of the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

8. Detlef Schrempf

Detlef Schrempf was another European prospect who migrated to the United States, where he attended the University of Washington. The German prospect was later on selected with the eighth overall pick at the 1985 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Schrempf earned three All-Star Game appearances, an All-NBA Team selection, and two NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards during his respectable career.

7. Arvydas Sabonis

Arvydas Sabonis is considered to be the biggest what-ifs in the NBA. Had it not been for political tensions, a prime Sabonis would've done more damage in the NBA. But at the end of the day, basketball fans are still happy to see the 7-foot-3 center make it to the league.

Sabonis was part of the Soviet Union national team that pulled off the upset against Team USA in the gold-medal game of the 1988 Olympics that led to FIBA allowing NBA players to participate in the Olympics. And when he finally arrived in the NBA, Sabonis was still a force to be reckoned with. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

6. Drazen Petrovic

Another major what-if in the NBA was Drazen Petrovic. He was a superstar for Yugoslavia and had the tools to succeed in the NBA. In fact, in two seasons in the league, Petrovic nabbed an All-NBA Third Team selection. Unfortunately, his passing due to a car accident ended his blossoming career that would probably have ushered in an era of international players sooner than later.

Vlade Divac was a cornerstone for the Yugoslavian national team. With plenty of medals under his belt, it's only natural that Divac drew interest from NBA scouts. The 7-foot-1 big man possessed plenty of size while having the ability the locate his teammates with his effortless passing. Divac also had a decent showing in the NBA, earning one All-Star Game appearance and an All-Rookie First Team selection.

Defense was the calling card of Dikembe Mutombo. Hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo was a nightmare around the rim. In fact, he was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, who made famous his iconic “finger wag” celebration. The 7-foot-2 center also earned eight All-Star Game appearances, 10 All-Defensive Team selections, and led the NBA in blocks three times.

Another international big man who made an impact in the NBA was Patrick Ewing. Since getting selected first overall at the 1985 NBA Draft, Ewing was the face of the New York Knicks, earning 11 All-Star Game appearances and 10 All-NBA Team selections. The Jamaican center certainly helped opened the doors for international prospects, although his was a more traditional route to the NBA since his family emigrated to the United States when he was a youth, and he want to high school and college in the US.

2. Toni Kukoc

There's no doubt that Toni Kukoc played an instrumental role in the influx of European players today. At a time when the NBA was still hesitant in bringing in European talent, Kukoc proved that they did belong in the big leagues. The 6-foot-11 forward helped the Chicago Bulls in their second three-peat campaign. Furthermore, he was also crowned NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1996, becoming the first European player to win the award.

When it comes to international players, Hakeem Olajuwon was in a class of his own back in the day. In fact, it's easy to see why Team USA even opted to naturalize the Nigerian center to bolster its frontcourt. The Dream was a finesse big man who possessed polished footwork that puzzled even the best big men in the league. Olajuwon also cemented his greatness in the NBA by leading the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA titles, and Olajuwon is one of eight international players to win NBA MVP.