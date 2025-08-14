Tight end Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos this past offseason as one of the more notable free agent signings of 2025. He comes to a Denver Broncos team that is loaded with talent, and Engram recently affirmed that notion.

“We have talent everywhere,” Engram said on Thursday.

That is certainly the case. Let's start with the offense.

Engram will be TE1 for Bo Nix and the offense. The receiving core is led by Courtland Sutton, who has been a viable option for the Broncos over the years when healthy. Last year, he was very productive and was a big part of their success. J.K. Dobbins signed as a free agent after one year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a great year for the Bolts, and when healthy, he is one of the top backs in the game. RJ Harvey is the rookie back out of UCF, and his ceiling is extremely high. The offensive line doesn't have any big names, but they are a solid unit that protected Nix well last season.

Nix is the highlight of the offense. His rookie year was incredible, and Nix is expected to quickly become one of the top QBs in the NFL sooner rather than later. Here is what Engram said about Nix on Thursday.

“I’m his yes man. Whatever he needs. Whatever he sees.”

Zac Stevens also mentioned that Engram said that he believes Nix will be “great.”

On defense, the Broncos contain one of the best defensive players in the league in Patrick Surtain II. The cornerback won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 and is regarded as the top cornerback in the NFL.

Surtain II isn't alone on that side of the ball. He has Talanoe Tuafanga alongside him in the secondary, and the linebacking core is very elite with Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw disrupting the run game. Everywhere you look, there is a star on the field for the Broncos.

Engram was a great signing to add to the core, and this team could be the perfect fit for him. Expect to see the Broncos make serious noise this season.