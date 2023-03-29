Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Diego Padres third base coach and five-time MLB All-Star Matt Williams was diagnosed with colon cancer, per Alden Gonzalez. Padres’ manager Bob Melvin broke the devastating news and called Williams one of the toughest people he’s ever met, per Gonzalez as well. Williams will reportedly be with San Diego on Opening Day, but will then take a leave of absence.

Williams, 57, addressed the situation on Wednesday, per Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press, via Yahoo News.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I don’t have any issues, but at this point it’s important that we get it out of there,” Williams said.

Matt Williams spent 10 of his 17 years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants. He made the All-Star team four times with the Giants. Williams finished second in MVP voting during the 1994 campaign, and won four Gold Gloves during the course of his career.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams spent the 1997 season in Cleveland with the Indians (now Guardians), helping them reach the World Series. However, Cleveland ultimately fell short in Game 7 of the ’97 Fall Classic against the Florida (now Miami) Marlins.

Matt Williams joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. He spent the remainder of his career in Arizona, ultimately retiring in 2003. He made his final All-Star team in 1999 with the Diamondbacks, and played a role in their 2001 World Series-winning season.

Following his playing career, Williams managed the Washington Nationals from 2014-2015 before joining the Padres‘ coaching staff last year.

For now, all thoughts and prayers from around the sports world are with Matt Williams. We will provide updates on Williams as they are made available.