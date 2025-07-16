Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw brought more than just elite pitching to the mound during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. He delivered one of the funniest mic’d-up moments of the night. Selected as commissioner Rob Manfred’s “Legend Pick,” the future Hall of Famer entered in the second inning and gave fans a rare look at his personality on full display.

While pitching live on FOX Sports, the network took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share the moment Kershaw was mic’d up and chatting with Smoltz in the broadcast booth. With a 2–2 count on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kershaw asked the Braves legend what pitch to throw. Smoltz suggested a cutter, prompting Kershaw to fire back with a grin, saying he doesn’t even throw one.

“I DON'T THROW A CUTTER SMOLTZY”

"I DON'T THROW A CUTTER SMOLTZY" Clayton Kershaw on the mic 😂 pic.twitter.com/8pStUE3GzY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The moment instantly went viral. Fans loved the behind-the-scenes banter, especially from two legends of the game. The 20-second video clip quickly gained traction, drawing praise for both Kershaw’s comedic timing and FOX’s mic’d-up format. It added levity to a competitive night and showcased how far in-game entertainment has come.

The cutter joke also reignited an old debate among baseball analysts. While many classify the pitch as a cutter based on movement and velocity, Kershaw has always maintained that it’s a slider. The exchange with Smoltz, a Hall of Fame pitcher himself, added a layer of humor to a long-running topic among fans and analysts.

Beyond the laughs, Kershaw's All-Star Game performance was solid. The Dodgers southpaw was pulled after facing just two batters, allowing him to receive a well-deserved ovation as he exited the field. He got Raleigh to line out to left before striking out Guerrero looking. Though brief, the outing was a reminder of Kershaw’s elite command and poise under the spotlight. At 37-years-old and having recently surpassed 3,000 career strikeouts, he continues to show that he belongs on baseball’s biggest stages.

The game itself saw the National League jump out to an early 2–0 lead, thanks to a Ketel Marte double that scored Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. Kershaw’s inning kept that momentum going, bridging the gap to San Diego Padres reliever Jason Adam.

Although his night lasted just two batters, it left a lasting impression—on the scoreboard, in the dugout, and across social media. From striking out one of the league’s best hitters to delivering a viral one-liner mid-inning, Kershaw reminded fans why he's not just a legend on the mound, but a fan favorite far beyond it. On a night built to celebrate baseball’s biggest stars, the Dodgers veteran delivered both the performance and the personality to match.